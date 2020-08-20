At the Races: Will there still be balloons?

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Corrected, 4:31 p.m | Democrats have one last night of their all-virtual political convention featuring presidential nominee Joe Biden, as Republicans prepare for their own show next week.

Democrats have been stressing that Biden is the candidate who can bring together a broad coalition to defeat President Donald Trump that even includes Republicans. Biden’s supporters think his ability to work with Republicans in Congress will also help him make deals, even though most of the senators he served with are no longer there.

Trump has struggled to make his own bipartisan deals with Congress, which Nancy Pelosi alluded to at the convention last night by noting that, as speaker, she’s “seen firsthand Donald Trump’s disrespect for facts, for working families, and for women in particular.” Pelosi wanted to highlight more of the party’s policy agenda during her prime-time appearance, but as CQ Roll Call’s Lindsey McPherson reports, convention operatives wanted her to “tell more about what it’s like dealing with Donald Trump.”

Pelosi did talk about Democrats’ “For the People” agenda of lowering health care costs, rebuilding the country through green infrastructure investments and cleaning up corruption in government, which vulnerable House Democrats will be touting on the campaign trail. A few Democrats in competitive House races also made prime-time convention appearances, serving as reminders (albeit brief ones) that Democrats are also working to hold onto their chamber majority. Some vulnerable lawmakers opted to appear at virtual watch parties. Others, including Reps. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina, Kendra Horn of Oklahoma and Max Rose of New York, participated in industry events, a sign that some lobbyists are embracing the Zoom panels as a way of staying plugged in for clients.