A towering version of Joe Biden will appear Thursday night in the parking lot of a crumbling stadium in Washington, thanks to a high-definition LED movie screen that stands at 45 feet.

As attendees watch from the relative comfort of their cars, the presidential hopeful will virtually accept his party’s nomination, and a political convention like no other will come to an end.

The drive-in watch party, hosted by the DC Democratic Party and held in the shadow of RFK Stadium, is meant to add some in-person interaction to an election season that has been transformed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“If anyone wants to join me in my Kamala bumper stickered Toyota Prius, [hit me up]!!!” tweeted Claire Goldberg, one of the organizers.

While the invitation has some ideas about how to get into the convention spirit (“Decorate your car”), it also lays out rules for social distancing: no tailgating, no buses, no lawn chairs. Those are roughly the same guidelines in place for other nights at this pop-up drive-in theater in Southeast Washington, which has shown movies like “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Jurassic Park” throughout the summer. The movie series is run by Broccoli City and Events DC.