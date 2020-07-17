“It’s really about showing up,” says Brandon McEachern. “How do you show up in these times?”

McEachern is co-founder of Broccoli City, an organization that mobilizes and educates urban millennials on “how to create a better world,” according to its website.

For the community group, “showing up” looks like a digital university that means business, a fitness event and 5K, and an eponymous annual music festival (which has featured hip-hop artists like Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B).

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled any chance of Roddy Ricch and Doja Cat making headlines at this year’s Broccoli City Festival in Southeast D.C., so organizers took to another trend.

A family sits in their trunk before the start of a movie as they and other health care professionals and their families gather for the soft opening of the drive-in movie theater at RFK Stadium in Washington on July 15, 2020. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

“The best way we can show up is a movie theater at RFK,” McEachern told Heard on the Hill.