Biden would largely discard Trump’s foreign policies on Day 1

With sights set on retaking the White House in November, Democrats are fleshing out foreign policy priorities that would largely reverse and scrub the plate clean of President Donald Trump’s "America First" agenda.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's initial changes would include restoring funding for the World Health Organization; reversing some immigration policies; dismantling Trump's travel ban; pursuing an extension of the New START arms accord with Russia; undoing the exit from the Paris climate agreement; and ending a policy that bans aid from going to foreign organizations that support or offer abortions.

Biden would use his first day in office to call up key foreign allies to let them know, “We’re back,” said Carlyn Reichel, foreign policy director for the Biden campaign, speaking Tuesday at a panel discussion with foreign policy groups.

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to spread, the former vice president and longtime Delaware senator would focus heavily on working with foreign nations and multilateral bodies like WHO to cooperatively develop and distribute a vaccine.

The Democratic Party’s platform, adopted at the party’s national convention this week, pledges to ensure that the United States remains WHO’s “leading funder and technical partner,” reversing a yearlong process Trump initiated this spring to pull support from the organization.