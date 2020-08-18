Updated, 9:45 p.m. | Freshman Democratic Reps. Conor Lamb and Colin Allred were in the national spotlight Tuesday as two of 17 “rising stars” featured in the Democratic National Convention’s keynote address. And both are facing competitive races in November that represent different opportunities for Democrats.

In Lamb’s district in Western Pennsylvania, Democrats are looking to win back voters they lost in 2016. Allred’s district in North Texas is emblematic of changing suburbs where Democrats see new opportunities in 2020.

Lawmakers like Allred and Lamb believe former Vice President Joe Biden can help Democrats up and down the ballot do both.

"I worked very hard for Joe Biden to become the Democratic nominee because I thought that he would have an appeal in my district and across the state of Texas," Allred told CQ Roll Call on Tuesday, ahead of his appearance. "And that is certainly bearing out."

Allred and Lamb were interspersed between other elected leaders giving Tuesday’s keynote address, their cameras slightly shaking as they recorded themselves on their phones. Lamb stressed Biden’s work rebuilding the economy, while Allred highlighted Biden’s pledge to "protect and expand" the 2010 health care law.