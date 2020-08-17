The presidential race will take center stage during this week’s Democratic National Convention, but the battle for Congress will also seek some of the spotlight as Democrats gather virtually.

The party will formally nominate former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris as its presidential and vice presidential nominees, kicking off an 11-week sprint until Election Day.

The convention will seek to cast a unifying vision for the country, and highlight the stakes of the upcoming election. Since the early days of the presidential primary, Biden has emphasized the importance of Democrats controlling Congress, not just the White House.

Biden served in both the majority and the minority during his 36 years as a senator, and he saw how presidential candidates helped and hurt colleagues running on the same ballot. This year, he tried to get Democratic voters to keep that in mind as they picked a nominee.

“It’s not going to be enough just to be able to beat the president,” Biden said at an Iowa campaign event in January. “Who is going to be most helpful in helping us win back the United States Senate and keep the House?”