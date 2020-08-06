10 most vulnerable senators in 2020: Georgia’s Perdue joins list, Michigan’s Peters drops off

Collins has touted her COVID-19 response work in the Senate, including on the Paycheck Protection Program, but if recent polls are any indication, it hasn’t significantly bolstered her odds of winning reelection in a state that rejected Trump four years ago. Collins’ 2018 vote to confirm Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court became a rallying cry for her opponents and created a literal windfall of more than $3.5 million for her Democratic challenger, Sara Gideon, the state House speaker. Before that transfer of cash, Collins had a slight advantage with $5.6 million to Gideon’s $5.4 million as of June 30. Outside groups, which are already spending in the race, will continue to fork over millions as Election Day approaches.

As an appointee who now has to run to stay in office, Loeffler's personal fortune was expected to mean she would not need support from national Republicans or outside groups. But she has been in a bitter feud with Republican Rep. Doug Collins in the November special election in which all candidates run on the same ballot, and some outside groups have had to step in to support her. Even after the Justice Department closed the investigation with no charges filed, Loeffler may have lingering damage from insider trading allegations over coronavirus-related stock sales. And as the co-owner of the Atlanta Dream basketball team, Loeffler's criticism of the WNBA for its support of the Black Lives Matter movement could turn off college-educated suburban voters. Democrats have a fragmented field, though they appear to be consolidating around Atlanta pastor Raphael Warnock.

Real estate executive Theresa Greenfield, with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s backing, won the June primary to take on Ernst, who’s seeking a second term. The race has looked increasingly competitive as Trump has struggled in the Hawkeye State and across the country. Republicans have launched attacks against Greenfield’s business record, while Democrats have sought to cast Ernst as a partisan who’s out of touch. Like other Democratic challengers, Greenfield leveraged her digital operation and outraised Ernst in the most recent fundraising quarter. But Ernst had a cash-on-hand advantage with $9.1 million to Greenfield’s $5.7 million.

Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock entered the race against Daines five months ago, and he already had more in his campaign account than Daines — $7.6 million to the incumbent's $7.1 million — as of June 30. Bullock remains popular and visible as he leads the Treasure State’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, though the increase in cases statewide, along with economic tumult, could factor into voters’ consideration come November. Outside groups, such as the Democratic-aligned Senate Majority PAC, have made the race a priority. Though Montanans voted big for Trump in 2016, the president is not likely to match that margin this year, and as with other vulnerable GOP senators, he may be a drag on Daines.

Markey has narrowed the polling gap with Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III ahead of the Sept. 1 Democratic primary. But he’s still in serious trouble. Markey has won endorsements from the stars of the party’s progressive wing, such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who cut a late-July ad for him. The 73-year-old incumbent served 18 terms in the House before moving up to the Senate seven years ago. Kennedy, who turns 40 in October, is in his fourth House term. Few policy differences separate Markey from Kennedy, scion of a political dynasty with deep Massachusetts roots. Markey ended June with a cash-on-hand edge over his challenger, $4.8 million to $4.2 million, but a pro-Kennedy super PAC is preparing to launch ads.