Campaign update: Fundraising surges despite pandemic

The latest fundraising reports this week show that money is continuing to flow to congressional campaigns, even amid a global health crisis, nationwide unrest and record unemployment.

Some campaign operatives were bracing for a drop in fundraising in the second quarter, which spanned from April through June, as the coronavirus spread throughout the country, shuttering businesses and sparking an economic downturn. But House and Senate candidates have still raised eye-popping figures.

Overall fundraising for Democrats in competitive House and Senate races, and Republicans in Senate races, actually increased from the first to the second fundraising quarters, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis of second quarter fundraising reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. The analysis included races that Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates as competitive and those targeted by the party campaign committees.