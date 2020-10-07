The most competitive House races this cycle reflect the turbulence and rancor that dominate the nation’s politics in 2020. Many incumbents, in both parties, face perilous paths to reelection, and this list of the 10 most vulnerable provides a snapshot of some of the larger trends at play in battleground districts.

Republicans in suburban stretches, such as Nebraska’s Don Bacon, who has moved up to No. 1, or Ohio’s Steve Chabot, who joins the list, will seek to hang on even as their constituents increasingly reject President Donald Trump. As a result, the Democrats’ map has expanded into districts previously thought safe for the GOP. Many of those seats are open, however, since potentially vulnerable incumbents opted to leave Congress.

Democrats are still defending 30 House seats that Trump carried in 2016, many represented by freshmen elected in 2018’s blue wave. Most of these incumbents hold a strong financial advantage. They include South Carolina’s Joe Cunningham, who comes off the list as Republicans have struggled to chip away at his moderate profile. Others, though, remain in tough fights as they work to polish their brands, separate from their party.

Republicans Rodney Davis of Illinois and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Democrat Kendra Horn of Oklahoma fall off the rankings too, but they still face competitive races. Fifteen-term Minnesota Democrat Collin C. Peterson is back on the list, a nod to Trump’s potential strength in rural America.

New to the list of vulnerable incumbents are California Democrat TJ Cox, who will see whether the prevailing winds of his blue district will be enough for him to weather ethics problems, and New Jersey Republican Jeff Van Drew, a Democrat-turned-Trump ally in a district where the president is struggling.