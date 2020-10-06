Four weeks to go: Lindsey Graham joins 10 most vulnerable senators list

Unlike Collins, Tillis may benefit from the Supreme Court fight, and his campaign even launched a website attacking contenders it alleges Joe Biden might nominate to the high court. That debate offers Trump supporters a last-minute motivation to get behind Tillis, who consistently underperforms the president in polls. Though the matchup for this battleground Senate seat had remained consistent with Tillis’ Democratic challenger, Cal Cunningham, running ahead in the polls, Tillis’ recent COVID-19 diagnosis and Cunningham’s admission to to exchanging intimate texts with a woman who is not his wife have injected new uncertainty into the race. Before the scandal broke, Cunningham said he raised an eye-popping $28.3 million in the third quarter ending Sept. 30.

Despite carrying the state in 2016, Trump is in a competitive battle for Iowa this year, which doesn’t help Ernst in her race against Democrat Theresa Greenfield, a real estate executive. Democrats note that Greenfield, who emphasizes her rural roots, has been faring better in polling than Biden, and they believe Greenfield can cut into Ernst’s margins in rural parts of the state. Outside groups have flooded Iowa with television ads. More than $81 million has been spent for or against Ernst and Greenfield in the race so far, including during the primary, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

The Peach State’s political realignment could mean trouble for Perdue, who is in a close race against Democrat Jon Ossoff. And the presidential race has been neck and neck all year. Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker and former congressional staffer, has been hitting Perdue for a series of stock trades in the early days of the pandemic, attempting to portray the incumbent as corrupt. Perdue, a former CEO, has countered that Ossoff can’t match his experience in brokering bipartisan deals. Outside groups have dumped tens of millions of dollars into the state, and it’s possible the race could go to a January runoff if no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote.

Recent polls show a tight race, with Daines holding a slight advantage in a state that Trump won by more than 20 points in 2016 — the same year that Montanans reelected Daines’ Democratic challenger, Gov. Steve Bullock. Neither campaign had a shortage of cash, but even though Bullock only entered the race in March, he had already bested Daines in cash on hand by mid-year, holding $7.6 million to the incumbent’s $7.1 million. That money, as well as some $60 million (and counting) from outside political groups, has inundated Montana voters with ads. Bullock declines donations from corporate PACs, while Daines has disclosed donations from several.

A series of polls before Ginsburg’s death showed Graham locked in a competitive race with challenger Jaime Harrison, the first Black chairman of the state’s Democratic Party. Graham has seized on the prospect of pre-Election Day hearings to remind wavering voters in conservative South Carolina why they want a Republican in his seat, and he has appeared on Fox News in recent weeks pleading for financial support, noting that Harrison has been “killing” him financially. Question marks here include whether Harrison can win independents and moderates or tap into enthusiasm from young and Black voters who might otherwise stay home.