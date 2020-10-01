Republican super PAC to spend $9 million in Michigan Senate race

A Republican super PAC, aligned with the party’s Senate leadership, will infuse $9 million into the Senate race in Michigan where incumbent Democrat Gary Peters faces GOP challenger John James.

The Senate Leadership Fund is placing the buy Thursday, and the spots will air statewide beginning Saturday on TV and radio.

SLF President Steven Law called James “an incredibly impressive advocate for Michigan families and jobs who is taking the fight to Peters for leaving Michiganders hanging in a pandemic.”

Though Peters has held the edge in the polls and is favored to win, James, a retired Apache helicopter pilot in the Army, has been a prolific fundraiser. And the race has tightened since the summer. It’s one of the GOP’s two pickup opportunities, along with Doug Jones’ seat in Alabama, in a Senate map that otherwise favors Democrats.

“Mitch McConnell’s allies are spending over $16 million to prop up James because they want another vote to gut pre-existing conditions coverage, undermine a woman’s right to choose, and obstruct Great Lakes funding,” Peters campaign spokeswoman Vanessa Valdivia said in an email, referring to the Senate majority leader.