McConnell to headline virtual event for Michigan Senate challenger

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to log on to a fundraiser Wednesday evening to boost fellow Republican John James, the challenger to Michigan Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, in a race that may be tightening.

It’s one of the GOP’s top two pickup opportunities in a cycle that is otherwise dismal for the party’s prospects in the Senate, and the race has attracted multimillion-dollar investments from outside groups and prominent donors.

The tab to join the Wednesday fundraiser, with McConnell billed as a “special guest,” is $1,000 a person for a spot on the Zoom event, which benefits the James campaign, according to an invitation obtained by CQ Roll Call.

Peters is still favored to win reelection, but James has nudged closer in recent public and internal polls, which generally have the incumbent up by less than 5 points, as the campaigns hit a pivotal final stretch toward Election Day. Earlier this summer, Peters held a wider lead in polls. James lost his first bid for a Senate seat in 2018 to Democrat Debbie Stabenow by about 6 percentage points.

“It’s going to be a tight race,” said former Michigan Rep. Bart Stupak, a Democrat. “I still expect Sen. Peters to do well and win that race.”