At the Races: As primaries end, voting begins

By Kate Ackley, Stephanie Akin and Bridget Bowman

Believe it or not, general election voters will head to the polls in six states starting over the next 40 hours. We’ll just let that sink in.

Some of the states — Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Virginia — feature pivotal contests in the battle for the Senate or House. In Michigan, the conservative group Americans for Prosperity Action today is endorsing its first Senate challenger of the cycle, Republican John James, who is running against Democratic incumbent Gary Peters. AFP, as first shared with At the Races, plans a six-figure digital (and connected TV platforms) ad buy backing James as well as in-person door-knocking for the candidate.

We’re also watching more than a dozen competitive House races across those states. Democrat Hillary Scholten is trying to flip Michigan’s 3rd District (currently held by retiring GOP-turned-independent-turned-Libertarian Rep. Justin Amash) in a race against Republican Peter Meijer. Democrat Dan Feehan is trying to unseat freshman Republican Jim Hagedorn in Minnesota’s 1st District, while Amy Kennedy and Cameron Webb are seeking to flip GOP seats in New Jersey’s 2nd and Virginia’s 5th districts respectively.