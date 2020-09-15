BUCKINGHAM, Va. — The late-summer sun was just beginning to cast shadows on the white pillars of the Buckingham County courthouse, near the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains, when House hopeful Bob Good stood before a crowd of supporters last week and promised to “not stand idly by” against the threat of urban rioters.

“We can’t say it couldn’t happen here,” the Virginia Republican said. “It can happen here. But we won’t let it happen here.”

The talking point is one of several that Good, 55, a self-described “bright-red biblical conservative” has borrowed from the campaign of President Donald Trump as he vies to represent Virginia’s sprawling 5th District and bring “Judeo-Christian values” to Washington.

He promises to help Trump complete his border wall and hold China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic. He has also painted his Democratic opponent, physician and lawyer Cameron Webb, as aligned with the “radical left” for his support of the Black Lives Matter movement. And in recent weeks, Good has campaigned on opposition to a state measure meant to protect transgender rights.

That rhetoric has found an appreciative audience among party stalwarts in the district, some of whom helped Good, a former athletics director at the evangelical Liberty University and onetime member of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, oust the more libertarian-leaning freshman Republican Denver Riggleman at a June nominating convention.