When Christine Mann comes home from work, she undresses in her garage and immediately puts her clothes in the washer. As the designated employee at a Central Texas medical practice testing patients for the novel coronavirus, Mann is concerned about infecting her husband, who has a compromised immune system due to diabetes.

Roughly 1,400 miles away, in central Virginia, Cameron Webb does the same. Webb, an internist, and his wife, an emergency room doctor, take turns distracting their kids, so whichever parent was working that day can safely undress and avoid exposing them. Webb has volunteered to staff a clinic that will treat patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

For both Mann and Webb, the work doesn’t stop when they come home.

Both are also Democrats running for Congress, and they are among the handful of candidates in both parties who are campaigning while working on the front lines of a pandemic.