The one way to tell Trump didn’t take coronavirus seriously

After weeks of minimizing the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump now claims that he took it seriously from the beginning and knew about the pandemic before anyone else. There’s one key piece of evidence that shows that is not true.

If Trump had taken the coronavirus more seriously, more quickly, he could have avoided the Senate impeachment trial and maybe even impeachment altogether.

Republicans and the president blame Democrats for focusing government resources on impeachment while the outbreak was occurring in China, when it’s Trump who could have essentially stopped the process in its tracks.

Imagine Democrats holding Senate deliberations about a phone call that took place six months ago, while the president was publicly preparing the nation to combat a historic health crisis. If Trump had used his bully pulpit effectively, Democrats would have had little choice but to wrap up their proceedings earlier than planned. Their political grievances, even if legitimate, would have looked small in comparison to the potential physical toll on thousands of Americans.

But that’s not how this has played out.