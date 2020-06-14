Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman became the third House member rejected by his party for another term this year, losing the 5th District Republican convention Saturday to Bob Good, a former Liberty University athletics director who says he is “committed to the country’s founding Judeo-Christian values.”

Good said he captured 58 percent of the vote at the drive-thru convention, which was held in the parking lot of a church in Campbell County, where he once served as supervisor. Delegates cast votes from their cars to avoid exposure to the coronavirus, but after the convention ended at 7 p.m., counting was done behind closed doors and results were not announced until after 1 a.m Sunday. At one point, a Riggleman consultant said the campaign was challenging votes cast from Campbell County, where Good lives.

Shortly after midnight, Riggleman tweeted that “voting irregularities and ballot stuffing” were reported in multiple counties, that fraud was “a hallmark of this nomination process,” and that his campaign was “evaluating all our options at this time.”