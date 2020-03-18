Illinois Rep. Daniel Lipinski, a Blue Dog Democrat opposed to abortion rights, lost his bid for a ninth term Tuesday to challenger Marie Newman in a primary where voters were rattled by the coronavirus pandemic.

With 95 percent of precincts reporting, Newman was leading Lipinski, 48 percent to 44 percent, when The Associated Press called the race for the 3rd District.

The primary was a rematch of 2018 when Lipinski eked out a 2-point victory. This time, outside groups spent more money and got into the race earlier in the heavily Democratic district in suburban Chicago.

Lipinski, who has broken with his party on abortion as well as the 2010 health care overhaul, voted with his Democratic colleagues 95.9 percent of the time on votes that split the parties in 2019, according to CQ Vote Studies.

First elected in 2004 to fill the seat previously held by his father, Lipinski has a conservative voting record on abortion and on some defense matters, including in 2016 when he was one of only a dozen Democrats to vote for a bill prohibiting the transfer of any detainee at the Guantanamo prison in Cuba.