Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar fends off primary challenge from his left

Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar survived a primary challenge from his left, defeating 26-year-old immigration lawyer Jessica Cisneros, who had once interned for him.

Cuellar, who was first elected in 2004, is regarded as one of the more conservative Democrats in the House and one of the last remaining caucus members opposed to abortion rights. Cisneros was endorsed by a slew of high-profile Democrats and liberal groups, including EMILY’s List, which backs female Democrats who support abortion rights.

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Cuellar was leading Cisneros, 52 percent to 48 percent, when The Associated Press called the race on Wednesday morning.

Cuellar will be strongly favored to win a ninth term in November given that Hillary Clinton carried his 28th District, which borders Mexico and stretches into the San Antonio suburbs, by 20 points in 2016. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Solid Democratic.

The progressive group Justice Democrats made Cuellar its first 2020 target and placed ads in local newspapers looking for a candidate. The group had backed New York Democrat Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez in her upset 2018 victory over House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joseph Crowley. Cisneros’ high school typing teacher saw the ad and encouraged her to run for Congress.