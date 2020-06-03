Rep. Steve King ousted: Iowa GOP nominates state Sen. Randy Feenstra

Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King lost his primary Tuesday night, ending a tumultuous career of nearly two decades in the House that saw him draw heat for a series of controversial and racist comments.

State Sen. Randy Feenstra was declared the winner of the 4th District primary over King, who lost his committee assignments last year after he questioned when terms like “white supremacy” became offensive in an interview with The New York Times. King has made several racist comments through the years, and he nearly lost reelection in 2018 in his deeply Republican northwest Iowa seat.

With 95 percent of precincts reporting, Feenstra was leading King, 46 percent to 36 percent, when The Associated Press called the race. King is the second incumbent to lose a primary this year, after Illinois Democratic Rep. Daniel Lipinksi, who lost to a progressive challenger in March.

“I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support over the past 17 months that made tonight possible and I thank Congressman King for his decades of public service,” Feenstra said in a statement Tuesday night. “As we turn to the General Election, I will remain focused on my plans to deliver results for the families, farmers and communities of Iowa.”

GOP outside groups, including Defending Main Street, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, put money into the race to help Feenstra, and also out of fear that King would be a drag on the Republican ticket in November, when the state’s junior senator, Joni Ernst, is up for a second term.