Iowa Rep. Steve King facing toughest primary yet

Rep. Steve King reminded those watching a virtual candidate forum on Facebook on Saturday that he has never lost a race. But that could change next week.

While it’s rare for incumbents to lose primaries, the Iowa Republican is facing a close race against state Sen. Randy Feenstra, who has outraised him and has help from outside groups ahead of Tuesday’s primary. King has a history of making controversial and racist comments, but he’s in trouble this year because his colleagues decided to punish him.

House Republicans stripped him of his committee assignments last year after he questioned when terms like “white supremacist” became offensive, and Feenstra and his allies have emphasized King’s loss of influence in their closing messages to voters. Outside groups involved in the race have an additional motive: making sure King doesn’t become a drag on other Iowa Republicans, especially Sen. Joni Ernst, in November.

“It’s the most contested primary we’ve seen in this district since redistricting,” said Story County GOP Chairman Brett Barker, who is neutral in the race.

A congressman without committees

King appeared vulnerable to a primary challenge after Democrat J.D. Scholten came close to defeating him in the rural 4th District in 2018.