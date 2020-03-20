Despite Lipinski loss, beating incumbents in primaries is rare

Don’t let Marie Newman’s victory fool you. It’s still extremely difficult to defeat an incumbent in a primary. For every Dave Brat, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and now Newman, there are hundreds (thousands, depending on how far you want to go back) of primary challengers who fall short.

Because the successful insurgents get so much attention, it can be easy to overlook all the losses. Just a few weeks ago, two House members from Texas, Democrat Henry Cuellar and Republican Kay Granger, turned back credible primary challengers.

Even though Newman defeated Rep. Daniel Lipinski in Illinois, it took her and a bevy of outside groups three years to do it, considering she lost to the congressman in the 2018 primary. And while progressive groups are claiming a mandate for their cause, Newman received a smaller percentage of the vote this year (47 percent) than she did two years ago (49 percent).

Still, she got about 1,800 more votes than last time, while Lipinski got nearly 2,800 fewer. That’s an accomplishment considering how difficult it can be to unseat an incumbent, particularly one who is paying attention. Louisiana Democrat Bill Jefferson survived a jungle primary and a general election in 2006, a year after the FBI found $90,000 hidden in his freezer. More recently, California Republican Duncan Hunter finished first in a 2018 top-two primary while under investigation, and won the general election under indictment.

Lipinski’s loss also shouldn’t be viewed as evidence of national anti-incumbent sentiment. Each cycle, a handful of members (out of 435) find themselves on the short end of a primary.