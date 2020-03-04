4 Super Tuesday takeaways in the battle for Congress

After winning a slew of Super Tuesday states, former Vice President Joe Biden told his supporters that Democrats need a nominee who can help the party keep the House and win the Senate this fall.

But several of those down-ballot contests in states that voted Tuesday night remain in flux.

Five of the Super Tuesday states hosted primaries for congressional seats: Alabama, Arkansas, California, North Carolina and Texas. All but Arkansas are expected to play host to competitive congressional races in November.

Votes are still being counted in a number of those races, some of which will be critical in the battle for Congress in 2020. But here are four takeaways from the results reported so far:



1. It’s good to be an incumbent