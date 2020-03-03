Democrat Cunningham wins Senate primary to take on Tillis in North Carolina

Army veteran and former state Sen. Cal Cunningham sailed through the North Carolina Democratic Senate primary Tuesday, setting up what is certain to be a closely watched race in November against vulnerable Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.

Cunningham, who led in fundraising and had the endorsement of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, was leading state Sen. Erica Smith, 58 percent to 34 percent, with 91 percent of precincts reporting.

Smith, a former school board member, received an unwanted boost from national Republicans in the last weeks of the race. The Senate Leadership Fund — a GOP super PAC associated with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — admitted in February it was behind a group that bought more than $3 million in ads touting Smith’s progressive credentials. The tactic was meant to force Cunningham to spend money on the primary that could have been spent in the fall against Tillis.

Tillis started off the campaign as one of the most vulnerable Republicans in the Senate. His position improved in December when retired businessman Garland Tucker, who had been largely funding his own challenge, dropped out of the Republican primary. President Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in North Carolina by less than 4 points in 2016. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates this year’s Senate race a Toss-up.

Tillis had a financial advantage over Cunningham heading into the primary, with more than $5.4 million cash in his bank account on Feb. 12 to less than $1.5 million for the Democrat. But outside groups will likely spend heavily on both sides in what is expected to be an expensive race.