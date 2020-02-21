Television ads in North Carolina have been telling voters for weeks that there is only one "proven progressive" on the ballot in the March 3 Democratic Senate primary, asking a series of rhetorical questions about who supports "Medicare for All", the Green New Deal and has the endorsement of progressives and unions.

The ads, funded by a group calling itself the Faith and Power PAC, proclaim that underdog candidate Erica Smith "is one of us."

Who formed the PAC? Republicans.

After weeks of deflecting questions about the advertisements, the Senate Leadership Fund — a GOP super PAC associated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — on Friday claimed responsibility.

In a statement, SLF President Steven Law called the ad blitz "an unqualified success" because it forced presumed front-runner Cal Cunningham to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars against Smith, a little-known primary opponent. The PAC believes that will weaken Cunningham against incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis, assuming Cunningham wins the nomination.