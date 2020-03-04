Texas battleground takes shape ahead of 2020

Texas will be a House and Senate battleground this year, and while some general election races are already taking shape, others will be decided in May.

Democrats are targeting seven GOP-held House seats in the Lone Star State this fall, while Republicans are eyeing two Democratic freshmen in traditionally red suburban territory. The state could also play host to a competitive Senate race, and a dozen Democrats competed Tuesday to take on three-term GOP Sen. John Cornyn.

But some of the top races won’t be decided for more than two months. Texas has a primary runoff provision when no candidate wins a majority of the vote. In those cases, the top two vote-getters will advance to a May 26 runoff.

Senate race

As expected, the Democratic primary to take on Cornyn is heading to a runoff. Air Force veteran MJ Hegar secured a spot, but at publication time, it’s not yet clear who she will face.