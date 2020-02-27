Democratic divide strikes deep in the heart of a post-Beto Texas

FRISCO, Texas — Four months ago, Rocio Dumey was in Iowa, volunteering for former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s ill-fated campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Now she’s back in Texas, thinking about volunteering for another candidate who’s trying to finish what O’Rourke started two years ago, when he tried to oust Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

The 35-year-old teacher is backing activist Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, one of 12 Democrats vying to take on GOP Sen. John Cornyn because she believes Tzintzún Ramirez can turn out young and Hispanic voters.

“I do feel that she has that energy behind her,” Dumey said after watching Tzintzún Ramirez meet with voters here at Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q.

Dumey is waiting to volunteer, however, until after Tuesday’s crowded primary, because she expects Tzintzún Ramirez will be in a runoff. If no Democrat wins a majority in the primary, the top two contenders face off on May 26.