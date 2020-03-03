Texas Rep. Kay Granger wins primary after tea party-style attack

Texas Rep. Kay Granger, the most senior Republican woman in the House, fended off a competitive primary challenge Tuesday, defeating former tech executive Chris Putnam.

Granger was one of two Texans fighting for survival in Tuesday’s primaries. The other was Democrat Henry Cuellar in the 28th District, who faced a challenge from an immigration lawyer who once interned for him.

Granger was leading Putnam 59 percent to 41 percent when The Associated Press called the 12th District GOP primary with 84 percent of precincts reporting.

She had the endorsement of President Donald Trump in her bid for a 13th term, which likely helped her given that Trump carried her district by 30 points four years ago. A former mayor of Fort Worth, Granger is also well-known to her constituents and has built a reputation for delivering government spending to the district and supporting major employers, including defense and aerospace giant Lockheed Martin.

Putnam, who served on the Colleyville City Council, which is outside the 12th District, had launched a tea party-style challenge to Granger. He centered much of his criticism on her role in government spending. She is the top Republican on the influential House Appropriations Committee.