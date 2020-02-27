Republican women face early test on Super Tuesday

DALLAS — Republicans looking to bolster the number of GOP women in the House are closely watching next week’s primaries. On Tuesday, more than a quarter of the Republican women running for the chamber will face their first test, including Genevieve Collins.

The energetic Dallas businesswoman is in a competitive primary to take on Democratic Rep. Collin Allred in Texas' 32nd District. She said the paltry number of Republican women in the House — there are just 13 — factored into her decision to run.

“That was a big impetus, to find someone that looks like me, not [just] Elise Stefanik,” Collins said, referring the GOP congresswoman from New York. “If we’re going to be more inclusive, we need more people that look like the rest of our community.”

Collins is one of 215 GOP women running for the House this year. On Tuesday, 62 of them are competing in primaries in Texas, California, Alabama and North Carolina. Arkansas also has congressional primaries, but no Republican women are running.

Primaries have been formidable obstacles for Republican women candidates in the past. Compared with men, they struggle with fundraising in primaries and have to battle a perception that women are more liberal, said Julie Conway, executive director of VIEW PAC, which supports GOP women candidates.