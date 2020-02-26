Where do Democrats want to expand their House majority? Look no further than Texas’ 24th District

IRVING, Texas — Standing in the rain on Sunday afternoon, Candace Valenzuela tried to win over a voter who had just pulled into his driveway.

Members of Congress aren’t helping families combat the high cost of living and rising health care prices, she said, with her 4-year-old son, Cleto, standing beside her in a bright yellow raincoat, balancing an adult-size umbrella.

“We need good representation, and that’s why I’m running for Congress,” she said, before adding with a laugh, “I’ll get out of your driveway now.”

It’s here, in this diverse, suburban neighborhood with a “CVS y más” a few blocks away, where Democrats are trying to expand their House majority.