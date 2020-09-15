Please don’t count the early voting ballots before they’ve hatched

ANALYSIS — Even though Election Day is still seven weeks away, ballots are being sent and votes are being cast.

But please don’t try to count them before Nov. 3.

After months of polling, punditry, prognostication and projections, reporters and analysts are looking for anything tangible to report on and analyze. It will be extremely tempting to extrapolate results based on the reported numbers of early votes cast in person and by mail. But early vote totals only tell us the registration of the voter, not the contents of their ballot.

Why will it be so tempting to interpret (and over-interpret) these votes?

First of all, they are actual votes. Instead of polling numbers featuring registered or likely voters, these are real ballots, and thus they will be weighted more heavily in the minds of some reporters.