Georgia Rep. Tom Graves to resign, effective October

Georgia Republican Rep. Tom Graves announced Friday that he plans to resign from Congress next month, starting his planned retirement a little early.

Graves, who said in December he would not seek another term, is the top Republican on the Modernization of Congress Committee, a select panel authorized only for the 116th Congress. He said Friday that with the panel’s work coming to a close, he intends to leave the House once final recommendations have been adopted and “and begin the next chapter of life in October.”

“Congress is going into a long recess and my committee work will be complete. In short, my work will be done. I’m announcing this today to avoid surprises, and it just doesn’t seem right to kill time on the taxpayer dime,” he said in his resignation announcement .

Graves is also the ranking member of the Financial Services Appropriations Subcommittee. His work there is mostly done as well since Congress is preparing to pass a stopgap funding bill to get through the first few months of the new fiscal year that begins Oct 1.

House leaders have not yet announced plans to vote on the Modernization Committee’s coming recommendations, but Graves hinted such a vote would be scheduled.