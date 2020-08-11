QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene wins Georgia runoff

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon supporter who has filmed videos espousing bigoted ideas, is likely going to Congress after winning the Republican primary runoff for Georgia’s deep-red 14th District.

Greene’s victory, one of at least three this cycle for congressional hopefuls linked to the QAnon movement, represents a potential headache for GOP leaders who have tried to recruit a diverse class of candidates in response to criticism that the party has been too tolerant of extremism under President Donald Trump. QAnon is a wide-ranging conspiracy theory that alleges a “deep-state” plot against Trump.

Greene was leading neurosurgeon and business owner John Cowan 60 percent to 40 percent in the contest to replace retiring GOP Rep. Tom Graves when The Associated Press called the race at 9:44 p.m. Eastern time.

According to tweets by an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter before he was escorted out of a victory celebration, Greene told supporters that the “D.C. swamp is against me” and that “the radical left and their allies in the media are terrified.” She also called Speaker Nancy Pelosi a hypocrite and anti-American.

“And we’re going to kick that b--- out of Congress,” Greene said, according to the reporter Greg Bluestein’s tweet.