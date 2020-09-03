An agreement between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to pursue a “clean” stopgap spending measure significantly reduces the chances of a government shutdown at month's end but leaves most other funding questions unanswered.

Tuesday's accord, days before Congress prepares to return from summer recess, shows that neither President Donald Trump nor Republican or Democratic lawmakers see a political advantage in risking a partial shutdown just ahead of the elections.

The agreement on a “clean” stopgap may be shorthand for avoiding “poison pills” or other controversial provisions that could hamper such a measure's enactment. Nevertheless, the door is open to potentially dozens of tweaks to spending provisions and temporary extensions of expiring programs, which often ride on a stopgap, Republican and Democratic aides familiar with the process said.

The White House requested three dozen adjustments or “anomalies” to current fiscal 2020 spending laws that would be extended into the next fiscal year in a stopgap, and another 51 extensions of, or legislative tweaks to, federal programs set to expire before the end of the year. The House and Senate Appropriations committees have compiled their own lists of adjustments after conversations with agency officials.

One looming question is the stopgap's length, something Mnuchin and Pelosi, D-Calif., did not discuss, aides familiar with their phone conversation Tuesday said.