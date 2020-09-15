ANALYSIS — If you are unlucky enough to live in one of the dozen or so states where the campaigns of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are duking it out on the airwaves, you’ve probably already had your fill of political ads. Hang on, there are less than two months to go.

The unfortunate part about all the presidential advertising is that most of it is a waste of money.

The ads present their own nominees in the best possible light as they attack the opponent’s judgment, integrity, values and records. But amid what appears to be an interminable presidential race, most voters already know how they feel about Trump and Biden and probably how they will vote.

And those who are torn or unenthusiastic (or flippable, even at this last date) are going to be affected more by real news — Bob Woodward’s book “Rage,” the presidential debates or other new information that hits between now and Nov. 3 — rather than 30-second TV ads.

People understand most ads are little more than each side trying to sell a product. But in this case, the voters have seen the products over a long enough time and in enough situations to make up their own minds.