Chris Coons easily fends off progressive challenger in Delaware primary

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons comfortably beat back a challenge from his left in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Coons was leading digital strategist Jessica Scarane 79 percent to 21 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 9:24 p.m. Eastern time.

On the GOP side, activist Lauren Witzke defeated the state party’s endorsed candidate, becoming the latest winner of a congressional primary to have publicly expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory. But her bid to become Delaware’s first Republican senator in 20 years faces an uphill climb in the deep-blue state that backed Hillary Clinton by 11 points in 2016.

In her challenge to Coons, Scarane, 34, picked up support from groups such as the Sunrise Movement and 350 Action, which have backed other progressive challengers across the country. She had hoped to follow in the footsteps of progressive Democrats who’ve defeated House Democratic incumbents in deep-blue districts in 2018 and earlier this year.

Coons, 57, first entered the Senate after winning a 2010 special election to serve out the rest of Joe Biden’s term after he became vice president. He’s built a strong relationship with Biden and has the ear of the Democratic presidential nominee.