As attacks go, calling Sen. Chris Coons ‘Christian hating’ is a doozy

OPINION — I know reading too many fundraising emails is hazardous to your health, so I usually avoid them. But sometimes I can’t resist, and a recent one from a long-shot Senate challenger in Delaware featured a doozy of an accusation.

“Dear Fellow Patriot, My campaign is OFFICIALLY on the ballot, and ready to take the fight to far-left socialist Sen. Chris Coons,” according to an email from Republican Lauren Witzke. “Chris Coons represents everything that’s wrong with our government. He’s an open borders loving, Christian hating, ‘progressive’ socialist. He is actively destroying the way of life that Americans have enjoyed for generations.”

Among the boilerplate attacks, it was the “Christian hating” that stuck out to me.

In 2019, Coons was co-chairman of the nonpartisan National Prayer Breakfast with GOP Sen. Jim Lankford of Oklahoma. It’s an annual tradition since 1953 and attended by every president over the last 67 years.

Here’s how the Democratic senator prayed for President Donald Trump that morning: "Heavenly Father we pray for all who are in positions of responsibility and authority, and all who seek a closer relationship with You. This morning we especially pray for President Trump and we ask that Your wisdom, Your blessing, and Your peace would be upon him and his family as they serve us, and that today You would touch his heart and all who have been with us here this morning at this National Prayer Breakfast. In Jesus' name we pray, amen."