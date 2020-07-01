When Lauren Boebert launched her Republican primary campaign against Colorado Rep. Scott Tipton back in December, she was asked who she considered her actual opponent: Tipton or New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“I’m absolutely running against her,” Boebert said, according to a clip of the interview with 9News. She later added, “I am ready to be the one that steps up for conservative values and takes on AOC.”

The gun rights activist didn’t mention the liberal congresswoman by name in her statement after she defeated Tipton in an upset primary victory Tuesday. She did, however, reference taking on “left-wing lunatics” in Congress.

“There weren’t that many Republicans in her district who were really angry at Tipton,” said Seth Masket, a political science professor at the University of Denver. “She was trying to stir up their anger by directing it at Ocasio-Cortez and other liberal leaders on the Democratic side and [saying], ‘If you want to go after these boogeymen, I’m the best person to do it.’”

Some Colorado Republican strategists said Boebert’s decision to highlight Ocasio-Cortez and other liberal freshmen who are part the so-called squad helped her defeat Tipton handily. But she was also helped by a surge in voter turnout and by an incumbent who didn’t see a competitive race coming.