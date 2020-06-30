Colorado Rep. Scott Tipton ousted in primary by gun rights activist

Colorado Republican Rep. Scott Tipton lost his primary Tuesday to Lauren Boebert, a gun rights activist who has also been associated with the far-right conspiracy theory known as QAnon.

He’s the fourth House member, and third Republican, to lose his party’s support for another term this cycle.

Tipton conceded shortly after 9 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday, according to multiple Colorado news reports. With 86 percent of precincts reporting, Boebert was leading 54 percent to 46 percent in the 3rd District GOP primary when The Associated Press called the race at 9:30 p.m..

Awaiting Boebert in November is former state Rep. Diane Mitsch, who won the Democratic nomination for the second straight cycle. Mitsch Bush was leading businessman James Iacino 61 percent to 39 percent when the AP called the primary at 7:50 p.m.

Unlike Tipton, Boebert ran television ads during the primary. A spot released at the beginning of June urged voters to reject the incumbent and tried to connect him to New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.