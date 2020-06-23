Rejecting the candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump for a seat previously held by his current chief of staff, Republican voters in North Carolina’s 11th District nominated 24-year-old motivational speaker Madison Cawthorn in a primary runoff Tuesday.

Cawthorn, 24, a real estate investor who survived a near-fatal car crash and now uses a wheelchair, beat party activist Lynda Bennett by campaigning as an outsider and utilizing social media to reach voters. He will face Democrat Moe Davis in November.

Cawthorn was leading with 65 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race with 56 percent of precincts reporting.

Bennett, 62, a GOP activist and real estate agent, had former Rep. Mark Meadows’ endorsement and support from such groups as the tea party-aligned House Freedom Action, but she kept a lower profile and refused a debate.

In the March 3 primary, Bennett was the top vote-getter, and the only woman, in a 12-candidate field, finishing ahead of Cawthorn 23 percent to 20 percent. A candidate in North Carolina needs to exceed 30 percent in a primary to avoid a runoff.