Matt Gaetz builds national profile, but says focus is on Trump election

He recently starred in an HBO documentary, backed candidates in Florida primaries that beat the GOP leadership’s picks and used his signature snark to draw a contrast between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on the opening night of the Republican National Convention.

But Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz does not see the national profile he’s building as a steppingstone to higher office or a shot at the House Republican leadership, he told CQ Roll Call in an interview Tuesday.

Rather, he said his political moves are aimed at one thing: helping Trump win a second term.

That includes picking favorites in Florida congressional primaries. Gaetz endorsed Scott Franklin, a Lakeland city commissioner, who ousted Rep. Ross Spano in last week’s primary for the 15th District. He also backed conservative media personality and Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna, who won the 13th District primary to take on Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor.

House Republican leaders had supported Spano, who is under federal investigation for alleged campaign finance violations over loans made to his 2018 campaign, and health care lobbyist Amanda Makki in the crowded 13th District primary.