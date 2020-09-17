Exactly seven weeks before Election Day, Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne reminded her supporters that the real deadline is even sooner.

“Listen, we only have three weeks until the ballots drop … and we need your help in talking to these undecided voters,” the freshman Democrat, who is in a competitive race against former GOP Rep. David Young, told roughly 200 supporters during a virtual rally Tuesday night over Zoom.

Axne was referring to Oct. 5, when ballots are mailed to Iowans who have requested to vote absentee. That date is front of mind for both parties in the Hawkeye State, which has competitive House races and a hotly contested Senate race.

“Now we look at election days starting on Oct. 5 and going until Nov. 3,” Iowa GOP spokesman Aaron Britt said.

More voters are expected to cast their ballots by mail or in person before Election Day this year due to concerns about crowding at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic. In 2016, four in 10 voters cast their ballots early. A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released last week found that six in 10 voters said they would prefer to vote before Election Day this year.