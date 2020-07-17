By the numbers: New fundraising reports and the battle for Congress

Campaign fundraising reports filed this week provide the latest look at who has a financial advantage in the battle for Congress.

The second quarter, which spanned from April through June, saw an uptick in cash hauls over the previous three months, surprising campaign operatives who expected fundraising to drop amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn.

A CQ Roll Call analysis of the second-quarter fundraising reports showed that House Democrats still have a sizable financial advantage as they defend their majority. So do Senate Republicans, but some Democratic challengers are closing the gap. This analysis covered reports from candidates in 100 House and 15 Senate races that were rated as competitive by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales or were targeted by the party committees. Candidates who lost primaries during the quarter were excluded.

Battle for the House

House Democrats continued their prolific fundraising in the second quarter, with the average Democratic incumbent raising $774,000, nearly three times as much as the average Republican challenger, who raised $270,000.

On average, a Democratic House member in a competitive race has a campaign war chest eight times the size of a GOP challenger’s. In dollar terms, the average competitive Democrat had $2.8 million on June 30, compared with $347,000 for the average Republican opponent.