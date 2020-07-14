Kansas GOP Rep. Steve Watkins charged with voter fraud

Three weeks before a competitive primary, Kansas GOP Rep. Steve Watkins was charged Tuesday with voter fraud, according to multiple local media reports.

Watkins was under investigation for illegally voting in a Topeka election in 2019, and on Tuesday, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay reportedly charged Watkins with three felonies and one misdemeanor, according to WIBW.

Watkins faces charges of “interference with law enforcement, providing false information; voting without being qualified; unlawful advance voting; and failing to notify the DMV of change of address.” Watkins allegedly listed a UPS store address on his voter registration form.

News of the charges broke just as a GOP primary debate was starting on KSNT, an NBC affiliate. Watkins called the charges “a sideshow” and “very suspicious,” noting the timing shortly before the primary.

“I’ll leave it to the voters to decide what the district attorney’s evidence is and how strong it is and whether there should be some process of prosecution here and ultimate conviction,” Watkins said.