Democrats add four candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program

House Democrats' campaign arm is adding more candidates to its program for strong challengers, underscoring that Democrats appear to be on offense in November while simultaneously defending their majority.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee added four Democrats to its Red to Blue program, which gives candidates additional access to DCCC strategy, resources and training, according to information shared first with CQ Roll Call.

“House Democrats are on offense because of a strong recruiting class committed to strengthening the firewall against Republican attacks on Americans’ health care,” DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos said in a statement.

Three women candidates were added to the program, along with Cameron Webb, a physician who won a primary last week in Virginia's 5th District. Webb is the first Black man named to the program, which now totals 24 candidates. Twenty of those candidates are women, and several are women of color.

Here are the new additions to the Red to Blue program: