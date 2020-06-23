Former Rep. Scott Taylor won a three-way Republican primary Tuesday in Virginia’s 2nd District, securing a chance at a rematch against freshman Democrat Elaine Luria in a district on both parties’ radar.

And in the competitive Democratic primary in Virginia’s 5th District, physician and health policy professor Cameron Webb won the nomination to face Republican Bob Good, who beat incumbent Rep. Denver Riggleman at a party convention earlier this month.

With 61 percent of precincts reporting in the 2nd District, Taylor, a former Navy SEAL, was leading with 48 percent when The Associated Press called the race. Navy veterans Ben Loyola and Jarome Bell trailed with 28 percent and 24 percent respectively.

Taylor represented the Virginia Beach-anchored district for two years before his reelection campaign became embroiled in a signature forgery scandal and he lost to Luria by 2 points in the 2018 midterms.

Two members of his 2018 campaign staff have since been indicted for election fraud for helping to collect fake signatures for an independent candidate in an attempt to siphon votes from Luria. Taylor, who cooperated with the investigation, has claimed “complete vindication.”