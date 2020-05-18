When the coronavirus pandemic hit, a Republican candidate for Michigan’s 3rd District shifted his campaign into a food-delivery operation.

Army veteran Peter Meijer’s family owns the Meijer supermarket chain, and he has spent the past couple of months dropping off groceries to would-be voters, as well as to people in the region outside the Grand Rapids-area district.

“When we saw we wouldn’t be able to knock on doors or attend events, we had resources and we wanted to focus those on serving our community,” Meijer told CQ Roll Call during a recent interview.

The initiative caught the attention of Republican House leaders, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who threw their support behind Meijer’s bid in the Aug. 4 primary for the longtime Republican seat that Rep. Justin Amash is vacating.

Amash, who left the GOP last summer, said he would not run for reelection so that he could explore a presidential run on the Libertarian Party ticket. The five-term congressman, however, said Saturday that he would not pursue a White House bid after all.