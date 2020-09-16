The Trump administration is willing to consider another $1.5 trillion in relief for the U.S. economy and health care system, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Wednesday, including more aid to state and local governments than top GOP officials have been comfortable with to date.

Meadows spoke with President Donald Trump before a CNBC appearance Wednesday, where he said Trump was "encouraged" by the bipartisan Problem Solvers caucus proposal unveiled the previous day.

Meadows said the $1.5 trillion price tag was higher than Republicans would like, but "not a showstopper at this point," while Trump tweeted that Republicans should "go for the much higher numbers" under discussion.

Meadows added that he was "probably more optimistic about the potential for a deal in the last 72 hours than I have been in the last 72 days." He said a deal would likely need to come together in the next "week to 10 days" in order for a further aid package to have an impact this year, however.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn't been willing to go any lower than $2.2 trillion, however, and several House committee leaders panned the Problem Solvers plan as inadequate.