Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday heeded a call from her members to commit to keeping the House in session until there’s a coronavirus relief deal, but the vow does little to break the stalemate in bipartisan negotiations that is at the heart of Democrats’ concerns.

House Democrats have been fretting privately for weeks and more publicly since returning to Washington on Monday about being sent home to voters without any additional COVID-19 assistance enacted.

Members say the concerns are more about wanting to get aid into the pockets of struggling Americans as soon as possible than the optics of not securing relief before voters head to the polls. But the latter is starting to weigh on some members as hopes of a bipartisan deal have faded over the past month. Some Democrats, including House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, think the chamber should vote on a new plan of their own if a bipartisan deal doesn’t come together.

“I personally do not believe we ought to leave without taking some action,” the Maryland Democrat said in an interview Monday.

Hoyer reiterated that view Tuesday as he joined a virtual meeting of the New Democrat Coalition, a group of some 100 centrist Democrats whose leaders have been among those calling for action.