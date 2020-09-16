Good riddance to the summer of 2020

I suspect most of America is happy to have the summer of 2020 in the rearview mirror. I know I am.

Finding a vaccine to stop COVID-19 and get the economy moving again have been the top priorities of the Trump White House. Joe Biden has focused for the most part on only two things — what’s wrong with Donald Trump and COVID-19 — through a mostly virtual campaign. And all of this is taking place against a backdrop of increasing violence in the streets and a bitter debate on race relations and policing.

And it is in this toxic political environment, seven short weeks from now, that voters trying to keep their lives together in a difficult economy will pick a president. At this moment, if the race turns on policy, especially economic policy, Trump may have an edge. But if Biden continues his success at making the race all about Trump, his tweets and his style, and Biden’s interpretation of Trump’s competency on COVID-19, the president will find himself fighting on less favorable ground.

Biden still leads Trump in most polls, but the race has seen some tightening over the summer. Biden’s decision to run a basement campaign and his gaffes at some of the few campaign events he attended continue to fuel speculation about his ability to handle the job and concern about what seems to be a lack of enthusiasm for the former vice president, evident in several voter groups.

A Sept. 6-8 Economist/YouGov poll found a majority of Biden voters were voting against Trump rather than for Biden by a 54 percent to 43 percent margin. Trump voters, however, were voting overwhelming for the president and not against Biden, 80 percent to 19 percent. Independents who said they would vote for Trump were almost as enthusiastic, with a margin of 71 percent to 27 percent.